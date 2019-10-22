Georgia police warn community of suspicious van at bus stops

A police department in Georgia is warning families to stay alert after multiple children reported seeing a suspicious van near their school bus stops.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Albany, Georgia, police stated that two children in the area say they saw a white male in a white van near their bus stop. The children told police the man "appeared and acted suspicious." Police didn't provide additional detail on the circumstances.

WFXL-TV reports the department is asking anyone with information to contact police, and for parents to report any additional suspicious behavior.

Albany police also reminded children to be aware of their surroundings, avoid distractions and never talk to strangers.