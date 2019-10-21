Governor orders flags lowered to honor fallen Peoria soldier

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset Tuesday in honor of a fallen soldier from Peoria.

U.S. Army Private First Class Antonio Garcia died Sunday morning during a training accident at Fort Stewart, Georgia.

Garcia joined the Army last year.

The 21-year-old was among soldiers training in darkness when their armored vehicle fell from a bridge and landed upside down in water below.

Army officials say three soldiers died and three others were injured.

The soldiers belonged to the 1st Armored Brigade of the Fort Stewart-based 3rd Infantry Division.

Authorities say the deadly crash happened as the brigade was training for a rotation early next year at the Army's National Training Center in California.