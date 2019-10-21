National Politics
House Speaker Bedke elected VP of state legislatures group
Idaho Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke of Oakley has been elected vice president of the National Conference of State Legislatures.
The group in a news release Monday says Bedke was elected Oct. 12 at the group's Fall Executive Committee meeting.
The group says Bedke will serve one year as vice president, become president-elect for one year, and then become president in 2021. The presidency alternates every year between Republicans and Democrats.
The National Conference of State Legislatures on its website says it's a bipartisan organization that offers research, technical assistance and other help so states can find solutions to difficult problems and remain strong and independent.
