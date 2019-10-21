Man, 61, shot and killed by police in South Carolina

A 61-year-old man has been shot to death by officers in his South Carolina home.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley said Rickey Leonard Harris died Saturday afternoon after the shooting at his Easley home.

Pickens County Chief Deputy Chad Brooks said in a statement two deputies came to Harris' home to investigate a domestic disturbance and he came out on his front porch and pointed a gun at them.

Brooks says one officer fired back and Harris was hit in the chest.

Brooks says both deputies have been placed on paid leave while the State Law Enforcement Division investigates Harris' death.