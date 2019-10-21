Beshear endorsed by Republican primary candidate

Democrat Andy Beshear has picked up an endorsement from a Republican who ran against Gov. Matt Bevin in the GOP primary.

William Woods says his endorsement of Beshear in next month's gubernatorial election is the "right thing to do."

Woods finished far back in the May primary, receiving more than 14,000 votes.

Woods says Kentucky needs a governor who respects everyone and who supports public education.

Bevin has feuded with education groups that opposed his efforts to revamp public pensions systems, but the governor staunchly defends his record on education.

Earlier in the campaign, Beshear was endorsed by Republican state Sen. Dan Seum.