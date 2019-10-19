Vermont town rental inspection program going well

Health officials in the Vermont town of Brattleboro say the community's rental inspection program is going well.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that since the program began in July members of the fire department of have visited 26 buildings and inspected 135 units.

Assistant Fire Chief Leonard Howard, who is also the town's health officer, says that so far everything "has been very positive and we haven't found anything unusual."

Building owners are charged $75 for each unit inspection, which are scheduled to be conducted every four years. It's estimated there are approximately 3,000 rental units in town.

Firefighter Matt Casabona says landlords should inspect the fire extinguishers each year and bring them to a professional every five years for an official inspection.