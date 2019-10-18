Man convicted of killing senator’s nephew gets life sentence

A man convicted of first-degree murder in the death of a nephew of Montana Sen. Jon Tester has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Spokane County Superior Court Judge Maryann Moreno sentenced 25-year-old John A. Radavich on Friday for the slaying of Robert Tester.

Robert Tester was stabbed with a sword and beaten to death on Sept. 5, 2016, at his home near Spangle, south of Spokane.

The victim's daughter, who was 8 at the time, called her grandmother to say that a man she didn't know had broken into their home and killed her father.

The case remained unsolved until late December 2016, when Radavich called a friend in Texas and admitted to killing the 35-year-old Tester.

A jury in August found Radavich guilty.