Governments in more NC counties qualify for Dorian aid

Local governments and state agencies in a dozen more eastern North Carolina counties can get help from the federal government to pay for debris removal and infrastructure repairs from Hurricane Dorian last month.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Friday the expanded disaster declaration for what's called public assistance.

Beaufort, Camden, Columbus, Greene, Hoke, Lenoir, Onslow, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Pitt, Robeson and Wayne counties bring to 26 the number eligible for reimbursement through the federal government. Some private nonprofit groups can also qualify for this monetary help.

Separately, the U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest disaster loans for businesses or homeowners. The state will offer grants to those who don't qualify for such loans or whose damage isn't covered by insurance.