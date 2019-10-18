Idaho police identify man killed in police chase, shooting

Idaho authorities have identified a man fatally shot by police after a high-speed chase.

Police identified the suspect Thursday as 28-year-old David Bamber Jr. of Pleasanton, Calif.

The Twin Falls Police Department says Bamber was wanted for burglary and firearm possession charges by California authorities and was a suspect in two kidnappings in Nevada.

Authorities say the chase began Tuesday when an Ada County deputy attempted a traffic stop on Interstate 84 before officers from multiple county and state agencies found and pursued the vehicle 30 minutes later.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Authorities say during the pursuit Bamber stole a pickup truck at gunpoint and continued to evade law enforcement traveling south from Bliss.

Authorities say pursuing officers open fired ending the chase at a dairy near Wendell.

An investigation is underway.