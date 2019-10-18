Walz to meet privately with lawmakers on insulin legislation

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is meeting privately with lawmakers about emergency insulin legislation.

The meeting is set for Friday at the Capitol.

Walz earlier called on House Democratic and Senate Republican leaders to negotiate a compromise between their competing insulin affordability proposals. The Democratic governor wants to call a special session to resolve one of the major unfinished issues left over from this year's regular session.

Walz held a news conference Thursday and criticized Republicans for what he sees as an unwillingness to compromise. Minnesota Public Radio News reports Republican Senator Eric Pratt of Prior Lake, chief sponsor of the Senate insulin proposal, shot back on Twitter that he's ready to meet.