County auditor arrested for violating meetings law

A county auditor in South Dakota accused of violating the state's open meetings law has been arrested.

State's Attorney James Hare issued a warrant for the arrest of Walworth County Auditor Rebecca Krein last week after he received a complaint that she failed to make documents available for an Aug. 6 meeting.

State law requires government entities to make documents available to the public when they are used during official meetings.

South Dakota Newspaper Association executive director David Bordewyk tells the Argus-Leader it's likely the first time a public official has been arrested in the state for violating open meeting laws.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Krein declined to comment, citing advice from her lawyer.