Georgia firefighter accused of stealing guns, burning house

A former Georgia firefighter is jailed on 16 felony charges after investigators say he stole guns from his in-laws' house and burned it to the ground.

The Georgia Department of Insurance says 36-year-old Carey Lee Wolfe broke into the home in White on Oct. 4 and then set it ablaze. Investigators say the Cartersville man stole 17 guns from the house and pawned two. The victim told investigators he recovered one gun after a witness wrestled it away from Wolfe.

Bartow County Fire Chief Craig Milsap says Wolfe, now fired, had been an "exemplary" employee who was promoted to sergeant.

Wolfe, arrested Oct. 11, is charged with arson, aggravated battery, theft and other crimes. He remains jailed without bail. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.