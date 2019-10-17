Ex-teacher, council member pleads in student sex encounter

A former high school teacher and Shawnee City Council member pleaded no contest to having a sexual encounter with a student.

Justin Adrian, who taught social studies teacher at Olathe East High School, pleaded Thursday to aggravated battery and misdemeanor sexual battery. He will be sentenced Jan. 8.

KMBC-TV reports Adrian, who is 33, began talking to the Olathe East student through an online dating apps. The sexual encounter occurred in a classroom at Olathe East High School.

The student was 18, but it is illegal in Kansas for a teacher to have sexual contact with a student at the same school.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Adrian resigned from the Shawnee City Council but resigned when the allegations surfaced.