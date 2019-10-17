National Politics
Major at Oklahoma base pleads guilty to health care fraud
An officer at an Oklahoma military base has pleaded guilty to accepting thousands of dollars in kickbacks for referring health insurance beneficiaries to certain pharmacies.
Federal prosecutors say Maj. Romeatrius Moss, a nurse at the medical unit of Vance Air Force Base in Enid, pleaded guilty to soliciting and receiving a kickback on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Oklahoma City.
Court records allege Moss solicited and received $73,823 for steering individuals covered by TRICARE, a health insurance program for U.S. military members, to compounding pharmacies. Prosecutors allege Moss provided pre-printed prescription pads and sent doctors' prescriptions to specific compounding pharmacies, which paid her a percentage of the payments they received from TRICARE.
Moss' defense attorney, S. Thomas Adler II, did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.
