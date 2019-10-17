Massachusetts governor to meet with cybersecurity experts

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is meeting with cybersecurity experts to talk about municipal and regional cybersecurity.

The third annual Massachusetts Cybersecurity Forum is scheduled for Thursday at the Statehouse. The Republican governor will address the group.

Baker and the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative convened the event to bring about 200 people from the cybersecurity sector together. Christopher Krebs, the first director of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, is scheduled to attend.

An afternoon session will be held at the cybersecurity firm Rapid7 in Boston to discuss growing the cyber workforce and other cybersecurity topics.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The theme is "leading a cyber secure and resilient commonwealth."

This week is also the state's first "cybersecurity week," with events focused on municipal cyber resiliency, entrepreneurship and the cybersecurity workforce.