Colorado city voters to receive new ballots to correct error

A Colorado county election official says new ballots will be mailed to voters to replace inaccurate ballots that were distributed in one city.

The Denver Post reports the head of elections in Adams County says his office is responsible for 17,400 voters in Aurora receiving inaccurate ballots mailed last week.

Adams County Clerk and Recorder Josh Zygielbaum says the county office in Brighton mistakenly sent the ballot with incorrect information.

Officials say the ballot directed voters in the Aurora portion of Adams County to select one at-large candidate in the Nov. 5 Aurora City Council race.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Officials say two at-large seats are up for election in the Denver suburb.

Parts of the city of 380,000 residents are also located in Arapahoe and Douglas counties.