Gwinnett County approves contract for new police chief

Officials in Georgia's Gwinnett County have approved the contract for the area's next police chief.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the new Gwinnett County Police Department chief, Tom Doran, will receive a base salary of $182,000.

Doran will take over the department next month from the retiring Chief Butch Ayers, who has been with the agency for 35 years.

Doran was hired by the department in 1993 and is an 18-year veteran of the SWAT team.

Gwinnett Commission Chairman Charlotte Nash says Doran has "big shoes to fill." Administrator Glenn Stephens says Doran is the fifth consecutive police chief to begin his career with the department and rise through the ranks.