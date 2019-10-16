Colorado appeals ruling unbinding presidential electors

Colorado wants the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a lower court's decision that presidential electors can vote for the candidate of their choice and aren't bound by the popular vote in their states.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Attorney General Phil Weiser announced the appeal on Wednesday.

The Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in August that a former Colorado secretary of state violated the Constitution in 2016 when he removed an elector for refusing to cast his Electoral College ballot for Democrat Hillary Clinton, who won the popular vote.

Presidential electors almost always vote for the popular vote winner, and some states have laws requiring them to do so.

The Colorado Sun reports that Griswold says the August ruling puts the presidential electoral process at risk.