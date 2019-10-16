Democrats outraise Republicans ahead of Assembly race

New election spending figures show Democrats running for Assembly seats have raised more than three times as much as Republicans ahead of this year's contest.

New Jersey's Election Law Enforcement Commission said Wednesday that Democratic candidates in the Nov. 5 election have raised $11 million, compared with $3.3 million for Republicans. Democrats also outspent Republicans $5.7 million to $1.4 million.

The Assembly races top the ballot this year.

The commission also said that independent group spending is down sharply this year compared with 2017 and 2015.

Those groups have spent about $728,000 this year, but in 2017 they doled out nearly $11 million in the same reporting period. In 2015, those groups had spent $5.4 million.

Democrats have a 54 to 26 seat advantage over Republicans in the Assembly.