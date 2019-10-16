Daines reports raising $1.1M for re-election campaign

Republican Steve Daines is reporting that he raised $1.1 million over the last three months as he seeks a second term as Montana's junior U.S. senator.

Two Democrats competing for their party's nomination and the chance to take Daines on in next year's general election each reported raising just a fraction of the incumbent's haul.

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins reported raising $84,450 between July and September, while political newcomer John Mues reports taking in $82,989 for the quarter and loaning his campaign another $18,400.

In the race for Montana's open U.S. House seat, State Auditor Matt Rosendale led the Republican field in fundraising with nearly $452,000 for the quarter.

Among the Democratic candidates, former state legislator Kathleen Williams raised the most with $380,000 over the three-month period.