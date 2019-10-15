Louisiana Senate race candidate asks for vote recount

One Republican candidate headed to an unusual three-person Louisiana state Senate runoff election is asking for a vote recount.

State Rep. Franklin Foil filed the request Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Parish clerk of court.

Foil initially had an eight-vote lead over Republican Rep. Steve Carter for the second-place spot in Saturday's primary. But the secretary of state's office said Foil's lead evaporated after local election officials found problems with the scanning of mail-in absentee ballots and rescanned them.

Foil and Carter then tied for second place, with both slated to reach the Nov. 16 runoff against Democrat Beverly Brooks Thompson.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Foil asked for a recount of all votes, but then resubmitted his request to ask only for a recount of absentee paper ballots. The recount is expected Thursday.