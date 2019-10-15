Court upholds ex-Sen. Orie’s convictions in elections case

A former Pennsylvania state senator's conviction for using government employees to work on political campaigns is being upheld by federal appeals judges.

A 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Tuesday ruled against former Allegheny County Republican Sen. Jane Orie, saying her second trial in 2012 did not constitute double jeopardy and that the trial judge properly prevented testimony from a defense expert.

The appeals court says it was not a violation for the first trial to be halted during jury deliberations because a forgery had just come to light that could have tainted the verdict.

Orie served most of a 2½-year minimum sentence for theft of services, conspiracy, evidence tampering and forgery.