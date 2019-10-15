Connecticut Democrat chair criticizes GOP fundraiser guest

The leader of the Connecticut Democratic Party is criticizing the state Republicans for hosting an upcoming fundraiser headlined by the founder of a conservative group that produces "sting" videos intended to embarrass liberal organizations and media outlets.

Democratic Party Chair Nancy Wyman, the former lieutenant governor, issued a statement Tuesday saying the Connecticut GOP "should be ashamed" to host James O'Keefe at an Oct. 24 event in Shelton.

She says Republicans can raise money "without a guest of honor whose stock and trade is dishonesty and deception" and that GOP Party Chairman J.R. Romano can and "should do better.

But Romano says O'Keefe, who founded Project Veritas, is "someone that's seeking the truth," ''exposing corruption" and has "uncovered bias within CNN."

Tickets for the event range from $50 to $150.