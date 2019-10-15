National Politics
Woman killed by Texas officer was devoted to family
Relatives of Atatiana Jefferson say she was devoted to her family and had moved into her mother's Fort Worth home earlier this year to help as her mom's health declined.
With her mother in the hospital, Jefferson and her 8-year-old nephew were the only two people home early Saturday when a police officer fired a gunshot through a back window, killing Jefferson. The officer was charged Monday with murder.
The 28-year-old Jefferson and her nephew had devoted their night to Call of Duty and were still up playing the video game when the officer shot.
Amber Carr said her sister, Jefferson, loved spending time with her nephews.
Another sister, Ashley Carr, who read from a statement prepared by the family, described Jefferson as "a smart, ambitious, kind person with an adventurous spirit."
Comments