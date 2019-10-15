Woman killed by Texas officer was devoted to family

Amber Carr, center, wipes a tear as her sister, Ashley Carr, left, and attorney Lee Merritt, right, listen to their brother Adarius Carr talk about their sister, Atatiana Jefferson during a news conference Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 in downtown Dallas. The family of the 28-year-old black woman who was shot and killed by a white police officer in her Fort Worth home as she played video games with her 8-year-old nephew expressed outrage that the officer has not been arrested or fired. Irwin Thompson

Relatives of Atatiana Jefferson say she was devoted to her family and had moved into her mother's Fort Worth home earlier this year to help as her mom's health declined.

With her mother in the hospital, Jefferson and her 8-year-old nephew were the only two people home early Saturday when a police officer fired a gunshot through a back window, killing Jefferson. The officer was charged Monday with murder.

The 28-year-old Jefferson and her nephew had devoted their night to Call of Duty and were still up playing the video game when the officer shot.

Amber Carr said her sister, Jefferson, loved spending time with her nephews.

Another sister, Ashley Carr, who read from a statement prepared by the family, described Jefferson as "a smart, ambitious, kind person with an adventurous spirit."