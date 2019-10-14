Portland housing report indicates gap in affordability

Policy changes and public financing have produced more housing in Portland, Maine, however prices remain unaffordable to some city residents.

A report from the city indicates that most construction approved in the last five years is reserved for low-income residents or is a high-end rental property.

The Portland Press Herald reports that housing isn't being built for young families or low-wage workers.

At-large Councilor Jill Duson says housing is an asset becoming more unachievable for most who live in Portland.

According to a biennial report on Portland's housing situation, the average median household income is $51,800 and the median home price is $316,000. MaineHousing reports that in order to afford the median home price residents would need a household income of $102,173.