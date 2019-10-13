Moorish group sues Providence police over confrontation

Members of a religious group have filed lawsuits accusing Providence police of violating their rights during a near-raid on their temple.

The Providence Journal reports police responded to the Moorish group's temple Oct. 5 when someone watching a live feed of a class complained the group's leader had a firearm strapped around his neck and a handgun on his waist.

Members say they are Moorish American Indigenous people who are of Moroccan descent and immune from state and federal laws. The four lawsuits seek $1 million and a public apology.

One member said 15 to 20 officers responded to the temple and asked to enter the building to see if everyone was safe. Temple officials refused and police later left.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Police Col. Hugh Clements Jr. said Saturday that officials were not aware of the lawsuits.