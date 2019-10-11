Retired police chief to lead Bureau of Community Corrections

A former police chief who retired earlier this year is returning to law enforcement to lead a Delaware corrections agency.

News outlets report the appointment of Marvin Mailey as chief of the Bureau of Community Corrections was announced Thursday. Mailey was the first African American police chief of Dover. He retired in May.

Mailey will replace current Bureau of Community Corrections Chief Jim Elder, who is leaving the position on Nov. 1 for another role.

The Bureau of Community Corrections oversees probation and parole, pretrial services and more for over 14,000 individuals statewide. Delaware Department of Correction Commissioner Claire DeMatteis says Mailey and his team will work to reduce the state's recidivism rate.

Mailey has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience and previously served as a correctional officer.