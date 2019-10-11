Kentucky police arrest man after slaying, kidnapping

Law enforcement officials in Kentucky say a man being sought after a slaying and kidnapping has been taken into custody.

Shelby County Sheriff Mark Moore told news outlets that 37-year-old Terry Whitehouse was located near a wooded area in Henry County Friday afternoon. His 34-year-old wife, Melinda, was found safe. His mother-in-law had been released a day earlier and asked police to check on her husband.

Eminence police Sgt. John Bailey said an officer performing a welfare check discovered a man dead from severe head trauma early Thursday morning.

Whitehouse had recently been arrested for violating an emergency protection order and was released from Shelby County Detention Center on Wednesday.

Charges are pending.