Elizabeth Warren to hold town hall in Virginia

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren will hold a town hall in Virginia next week.

The Massachusetts senator will be in Norfolk on Oct. 18 for a town hall at Chartway Arena.

The event is open to the public. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the event will begin at 6 p.m.

Warren has enjoyed a steady climb in the polls and is now one of the Democratic presidential primary front-runners, along with former Vice President Joe Biden.