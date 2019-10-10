Outgoing Pascagoula Police Chief has new role with city

After announcing his retirement last week, a Mississippi police chief has a new job.

With a 4-3 vote Tuesday, the Pascagoula City Council has named outgoing Police Chief Kenny Johnson as the temporary acting city manager.

WLOX-TV reports Johnson will serve in that role while the former city manager, Ryan Frederic, is out on family leave or until a permanent city manager is named.

The assistant city manager, Frank Corder, will continue serving in that role.