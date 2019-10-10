Lawyer, county commissioner Salango running for governor

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango is running for governor of West Virginia in 2020.

The Democrat announced his candidacy Thursday at an event in the state's capital city of Charleston.

Salango used his opening announcement to jab at Republican Gov. Jim Justice, saying the state needs a governor who isn't "buried in controversy, lawsuits and ethical scandals." He also talked about prioritizing education and limiting the flow of drugs into the state.

Salango grew up in a small town near Beckley. He joined the Kanawha County Commission in 2017 and says he spearheaded the creation of the Shawnee Sports Complex. Salango also has a law firm in Charleston.

He's set to face off against progressive Stephen Smith and state Sen. Ron Stollings for the Democratic nomination.