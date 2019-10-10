Lawsuit seeks to keep victim rights question off fall ballot

A lawsuit seeks to keep a proposed state constitutional amendment question off Pennsylvania's Nov. 5 ballot, arguing it improperly combines what is actually several amendments that must be voted on separately.

The state League of Women Voters sued Pennsylvania's chief elections official Thursday in a bid to prevent a vote on Marsy's Law.

The ballot question passed the Legislature overwhelmingly and would give crime victims the right to be notified about, attend and weigh in during plea hearings, sentencings and parole proceedings.

The lawsuit also says the ballot question doesn't fully inform voters of the issues involved. Critics say they're concerned it'll impinge on defendants' rights to a fair and speedy trial and that it contains vague and formulaic language.

A spokeswoman for acting Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar declined comment.