DC votes to name Columbus Day for indigenous people

The Washington, D.C. Council has voted to temporarily change the name of Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day.

WTOP-FM reports the council on Tuesday passed the "Indigenous Peoples' Day Emergency Declaration Act of 2019." Supporting Councilman David Grosso told lawmakers that the federal holiday honors Christopher Columbus despite him having "enslaved, colonized, mutilated and massacred thousands of indigenous peoples." He called the legislation overdue, saying D.C. struggles with respecting indigenous people and referencing the Washington Redskins.

The legislation requires Mayor Muriel Bowser's signature to go into effect. It also requires congressional approval to become permanent. Without it, the holiday will revert to Columbus Day next year.

Councilman Jack Evans, who's under federal investigation , abstained from the vote, saying he supports Indigenous Peoples' Day, "but not replacing Columbus Day."