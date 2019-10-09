Official: Oregon’s fees on public records requests too high

Oregon's public records advocate says fees charged by the state and local governments for public records requests are high and wildly uneven, creating a barrier for journalists and citizens seeking documents.

Ginger McCall, who leaves her job Friday, said in a final report Wednesday that fees, sometimes reaching $180 per hour, are onerous compared to what the federal government and other states charge.

She recommended a less discretionary fee structure and low rates. She called for the Legislature and others to commit more resources to public records processing.

McCall announced her resignation in September, saying Gov. Kate Brown's office wanted her to secretly work for the governor while giving the impression she was working in the public interest. Brown said she regrets the controversy and is committed to improving transparency.