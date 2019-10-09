Mayoral runoff likely in North Carolina’s capital city

Voters in North Carolina's capital city are expected to get another chance to choose their next mayor in a runoff.

Former Raleigh city council member Mary-Ann Baldwin was the top vote-getter in Tuesday's election but didn't get the more than 50 percent necessary to win outright. Attorney and 2017 mayoral candidate Charles Francis finished second in the six-candidate field and can request a runoff with Baldwin for Nov. 5. News outlets report Francis is planning for a runoff.

Francis lost a runoff two years ago to Mayor Nancy McFarlane, who decided not to seek re-election after eight years in the job.

McFarlane endorsed former Wake County commissioner Caroline Sullivan, who finished third.

Managing growth and rising taxes were among the campaign topics in North Carolina's second largest city.