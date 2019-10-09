National Politics
City Council bans plastic foam cups, containers
The City Council in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has passed the first municipal ban on plastic foam cups and containers in the state.
Seacoastonline.com reports the council voted 8-0 on Monday on the ban, which would go into effect at the end of 2020. The council also approved an ordinance that will regulate single-use disposables on all city-owned property and official city events.
Councilor Josh Denton, who drafted the ordinances, credited students from Portsmouth High School's Eco Club for getting the citywide ban passed.
Comments