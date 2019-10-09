FEMA denies Dorian individual assistance in 4 NC counties

North Carolina's governor says the federal government has denied individual assistance for residents in four counties hit by Hurricane Dorian.

Gov. Roy Cooper had sought the federal help for households in Carteret, Dare, Hyde, and New Hanover counties. He said the assistance would have included funds for temporary housing, repairs and storm damage.

But his office released a letter from FEMA dated Tuesday denying the individual assistance request. The letter signed by FEMA Associate Administrator Jeff Byard said that joint federal and local assessments determined the impact to households didn't warrant the individual assistance. The denial can be appealed.

The letter notes that other federal funds for public assistance and hazard mitigation were approved.

Cooper's office issued a statement saying the decision is disappointing for families who still need help.