Police release names of officers involved in fatal shooting

Vermont State Police on Wednesday released the names of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of a former mayor's son who they say fired at the Rutland Police Department in a drive-by shooting and then led police on a chase with an exchange of gunfire.

Christopher Louras, 33, of Rutland, fired multiple shots in the entrance of the Rutland Police Department on Tuesday about 5:30 a.m., police said.

Police found his vehicle around 7 a.m. and started to chase him. Both he and the officers fired their weapons and Louras was shot and wounded, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. Louras is the son of former Rutland Mayor Christopher Louras.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

Several hours later, police said they found a man's body off Route 53 in Salisbury in a suspected homicide, and said they were investigating potential links to the Rutland incident. An autopsy was expected to be performed Wednesday to determine the cause of death and confirm the identity, state police said. The investigation was continuing, police said.

The officers involved in the Rutland shooting have been placed on administrative leave. They are: Sgt. Adam Lucia and Sgt. Kenneth Mosher and Cpl. Elias Anderson of the Rutland Police Department and Deputy Chief Ted Washburn with the Rutland Town Police Department. Police also released a photograph of the rifle they say Louras used during the shootout.