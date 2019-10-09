Josh Gallion to seek second term as North Dakota auditor

North Dakota Auditor Joshua Gallion says he will seek re-election.

Gallion says he will make a formal announcement on Thursday at Republican Party headquarters in Bismarck and Fargo.

The state auditor's office inspects the books of government agencies and North Dakota's university system. Gallion was elected in 2016 and has carried out performance audits that have uncovered waste and misuse of resources at about twice the rate of his predecessor.

The Legislature this year passed a measure aimed at restricting his ability to conduct reviews. Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem later issued an opinion saying the law signed by GOP Gov. Doug Burgum is likely unconstitutional.

Gallion tells The Associated Press that increased "accountability and transparency" is the "new norm" for the office.