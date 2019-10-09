Hogan appoints 2 to fill vacancies in House of Delegates

Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed two people to fill vacancies in the Maryland House of Delegates.

Hogan appointed Carl Jackson and Cathi Forbes on Wednesday to the seats in the 141-member House. Both are Democrats who will represent districts in Baltimore County.

Jackson is an analyst at the University of Maryland School of Social Work. He will represent District 8 in a seat that was held by Eric Bromwell, who left to serve as Baltimore County's first opioid strategy coordinator.

Forbes is a mediation coordinator for the Orphans' Court of Baltimore County. She will represent District 42A in a seat that was held by Stephen Lafferty, who left to be Baltimore County's chief sustainability officer.

Jackson and Forbes were recommended to Hogan by the Baltimore County Democratic Central Committee.