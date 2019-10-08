Developer of stalled downtown mall pays Vermont city fees

The developers of a stalled downtown mall in Vermont's largest city have paid tens of thousands of dollars to Burlington in penalties for the project's delay.

Mayor Miro Weinberger wrote a letter to Brookfield Properties at the end of last month demanding $200,000 to cover costs associated with the delay.

Weinberger said the developer wired the money Monday evening. The mayor also insisted that Brookfield provide an update of its plans to the City Council on Oct. 28.

Construction on the roughly $200 million CityPlace development has been stalled for more than a year.

A phone message was left with the developers.