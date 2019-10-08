Son of sheriff’s captain charged with killing his father

The son of a Kansas sheriff's captain has been charged with fatally shooting his father.

Twenty-two-year-old Zachary Arnold was charged Monday with second-degree murder in the death of 57-year-old Chris Arnold. He was a captain with the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office, but was off-duty when he was killed Saturday at his home in Kansas City, Kansas. No details have been released about what led up to the shooting.

Zachary Arnold is being jailed without bond in neighboring Johnson County, Kansas. No attorney is listed for him in online records.

Wyandotte County Sheriff Don Ash said in a Facebook post that Chris Arnold was "a man of integrity who loved his family, especially his son Zach, and served his community and his agency and we should honor that and we will."