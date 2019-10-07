Body of missing woman found in western Idaho

Police in southwestern Idaho say a 41-year-old woman missing since late September has been found dead in rural Washington County.

The Fruitland Police Department says a hunter found the vehicle driven by Sarah Stepp in a rural area on Saturday afternoon, and search and rescue crews found her body a couple of hours later. Police say there are no signs of foul play.

Stepp, a mother of three from Fruitland, was last seen on Sept. 26. She was described as "gravely disabled."

In a prepared statement the Fruitland Police Department thanked the Washington County Sheriff for assistance in the case, and offered condolences to Stepp's family.