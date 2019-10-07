National Politics
Vermont mayor demands mall developers make up for delay
A Vermont mayor is demanding developers of the stalled downtown mall to get the project back on track.
Vermont Public Radio reports Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger wrote a letter to Brookfield Properties, urging them to "salvage" the CityPlace development.
Weinberger also said the company needs to pay the city $50,000 by Monday to cover administrative costs from the delay.
In a separate memo, the city has said Brookfield has committed to the city's demands and plans to present an updated development plan on Oct. 28.
Brookfield did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.
