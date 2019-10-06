Augusta weighs options for new police station

Augusta's new police station could cost up to $21.5 million depending on which of three locations are chosen for the building.

The Kennebec Journal reports that the cheapest option would be on Union Street next to the existing police station at a cost of $17.3 million. The most expensive proposal is a downtown site that would require demolition of an existing structure.

Mayor David Rollins said the most expensive option may be the best one if it brings economic and community development benefits to a part of downtown that's in need of a boost.

The proposed project would require bond funding which, in turn, would have to go to Augusta voters in a referendum question.