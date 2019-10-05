Troopers: 1 killed in collision in Randolph, NH

New Hampshire State Police say one person was killed when a tractor-trailer and a car collided in the town of Randolph.

Troopers say the collision happened at 2:44 a.m. Saturday on Route 2. They say the driver of the car was killed; the tractor-trailer operator was not hurt.

Troopers say the area is closed during an investigation. Motorists are being urged to avoid the road and seek an alternative route through the area.

Randolph is the town where the fatal crash that killed seven motorcyclists back in June.