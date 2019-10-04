Wyoming announces hunger initiative to fight food insecurity

The Wyoming governor's office has introduced a hunger initiative aimed at creating a united effort against food insecurity across the state.

Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that Gov. Mark Gordon's wife Jennie announced that the Wyoming Hunger Initiative is expected to launch Friday.

The Republican governor says the initiative intends to bring various groups together to work on food security.

Officials say the state Governor's Residence Foundation board is expected to raise grant money for organizations and school districts throughout the state.

Officials say more than 12.3% of Wyoming residents are food insecure, meaning they lack access to enough food for a healthy life. The national average is 12.5%.

The state Department of Education says more than 36% of students in the K-12 system qualify for free or reduced-cost lunch.