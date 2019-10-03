Governor welcomes opening of Canadian manufacturing company

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott’s efforts to attract Canadian businesses to the state appears to be paying off.

The Republican governor celebrated the grand opening of MITI Manufacturing Co. in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday.

The Quebec-based company manufactures portable decontamination showers and parking enforcement equipment.

The manufacturer has been in talks with the administration for a possible relocation to Vermont since last year.

Scott says in a statement that the administration met with the company’s owner, Jean-Patrick Lariviere, during a state-led trade mission in Montreal in November 2018.

The Caledonian Record reports Lariviere expressed an appreciation to Scott and his administration for “making this transition a breeze.”

The manufacturer moved into its new space in March.