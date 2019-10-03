District attorney investigating Wichita mayor over contract

The Sedgwick County District Attorney is investigating Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell’s actions regarding a city contract for a new water plant.

District Attorney Marc Bennett said Thursday in a news release that his office received several concerns from one individual after The Wichita Eagle reported Sunday that Longwell steered the contract to a partnership that included friends of his.

Bennett’s spokeswoman, Georgia Webb, said the office would not release details about the concerns.

The Eagle’s report said Longwell persuaded the City Council to give the nearly $524 million contract away from a nationally known design team and toward Wichita Water Partners, which includes his political supporters and friends.

Longwell denied the allegations. He said in an email to the Eagle Thursday that he will cooperate with any request for information.