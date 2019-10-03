Man enters plea in storm crash that killed Colorado trooper

A man whose car struck and killed a Colorado State Patrol trooper during a March blizzard has pleaded guilty to a felony charge.

KMGH-TV reports that 58-year-old John G. Carpenter of Centennial entered the plea to a charge of failure to exercise due care when approaching a stationary vehicle resulting in death.

A careless driving charge was dismissed on Wednesday.

Weld County District Vicente Geraldo Vigil set sentencing for Dec. 4.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Authorities say Carpenter's car hit 52-year-old Cpl. Daniel Groves on March 13 as the trooper was helping a driver who had slid off Interstate 76 west of Roggen during the storm.